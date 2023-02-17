GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $51.00Mil. The top holdings were TGH(14.37%), NMM(11.05%), and INSE(10.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 136,000 shares in NYSE:UNVR, giving the stock a 8.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.7 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned 15.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NYSE:GSL. Previously, the stock had a 6.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.21 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Global Ship Lease Inc traded for a price of $19.6 per share and a market cap of $711.40Mil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 950,000 shares in NYSE:SB, giving the stock a 5.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.77 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Safe Bulkers Inc traded for a price of $3.28 per share and a market cap of $389.89Mil. The stock has returned -22.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Safe Bulkers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 273,867 shares in NYSE:CATO, giving the stock a 5.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.23 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, The Cato Corp traded for a price of $9.51 per share and a market cap of $198.69Mil. The stock has returned -40.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Cato Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 48,458-share investment in NYSE:PFSI. Previously, the stock had a 4.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.96 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, PennyMac Financial Services Inc traded for a price of $64.45 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned 8.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

