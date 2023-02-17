Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1282 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were DGRO(4.93%), VOE(3.74%), and VUG(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 451,172 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 455,211. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.37.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.09 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 228,589 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/17/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.63 per share and a market cap of $15.31Bil. The stock has returned -13.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a price-book ratio of 6.63.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JAVA by 263,468 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.67.

On 02/17/2023, JPMorgan Active Value ETF traded for a price of $53.43 per share and a market cap of $339.28Mil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

The guru established a new position worth 130,730 shares in ARCA:JGRO, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.3 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $219.42Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a price-book ratio of 6.40.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 102,449 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 02/17/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.0919 per share and a market cap of $24.14Bil. The stock has returned -3.13% over the past year.

