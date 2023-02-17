Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

301 Commerce Street Fort Worth, TX 76102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $495.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(9.84%), PRF(7.11%), and SPSB(5.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. bought 137,515 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 344,863. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.35.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $150.55 per share and a market cap of $36.59Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

During the quarter, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. bought 102,000 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 227,120. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.17.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $162.3247 per share and a market cap of $6.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

During the quarter, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. bought 329,357 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 387,032. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/17/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.105 per share and a market cap of $280.73Bil. The stock has returned -21.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. bought 96,275 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 197,448. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.55 per share and a market cap of $50.36Bil. The stock has returned 2.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. bought 19,160 shares of ARCA:MDY for a total holding of 44,169. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $440.82.

On 02/17/2023, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $485.28 per share and a market cap of $20.00Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.