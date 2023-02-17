Clearline Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $559.00Mil. The top holdings were NCR(6.66%), BCO(4.52%), and LIVN(4.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clearline Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clearline Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 173,769 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/17/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.935 per share and a market cap of $983.07Bil. The stock has returned -37.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Clearline Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:WSC by 376,031 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.86.

On 02/17/2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp traded for a price of $51.585 per share and a market cap of $10.78Bil. The stock has returned 37.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-book ratio of 6.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Clearline Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:WIX by 189,566 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.77.

On 02/17/2023, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $84.845 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -97.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 201,024-share investment in NYSE:CAH. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.98 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $78.91500000000001 per share and a market cap of $20.33Bil. The stock has returned 48.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Clearline Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:ADEA by 920,706 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.17.

On 02/17/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $10.695 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned 47.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

