Point72 Hong Kong Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12TH FLOOR, CHATER HOUSE HONG KONG, K3 00000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(20.41%), YY(15.83%), and PDD(12.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought 353,093 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 451,361. The trade had a 9.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/17/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $93.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $117.82Bil. The stock has returned 55.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.82 and a price-sales ratio of 7.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought 238,622 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 706,269. The trade had a 6.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $99.815 per share and a market cap of $264.26Bil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 259.26, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought 155,967 shares of NAS:BIDU for a total holding of 206,124. The trade had a 5.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.04.

On 02/17/2023, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $140.935 per share and a market cap of $48.70Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought 304,931 shares of NAS:JD for a total holding of 386,225. The trade had a 5.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.31.

On 02/17/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $52.7825 per share and a market cap of $82.63Bil. The stock has returned -29.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 573.72, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 674,434 shares in NAS:QFIN, giving the stock a 4.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.85 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, 360 DigiTech Inc traded for a price of $21.045 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned 4.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 360 DigiTech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.