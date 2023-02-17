Electron Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $2.44Bil. The top holdings were AES(10.34%), CEG(7.78%), and NEE(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Electron Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,450,373 shares in NYSE:GE, giving the stock a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.57 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $82.64 per share and a market cap of $90.02Bil. The stock has returned 7.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 6,302,178 shares in NYSE:NIO, giving the stock a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.52 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, NIO Inc traded for a price of $10.08 per share and a market cap of $16.84Bil. The stock has returned -59.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The guru sold out of their 2,041,478-share investment in NYSE:MDU. Previously, the stock had a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, MDU Resources Group Inc traded for a price of $31.36 per share and a market cap of $6.38Bil. The stock has returned 16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MDU Resources Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,467,396-share investment in NAS:EXC. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.51 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $43.185 per share and a market cap of $42.93Bil. The stock has returned 6.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 460,239-share investment in NAS:TLT. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.06 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.98 per share and a market cap of $29.79Bil. The stock has returned -23.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

