Rock Springs Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $4.15Bil. The top holdings were HUM(5.27%), IMCR(4.57%), and PODD(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought 386,143 shares of NAS:RXDX for a total holding of 1,031,550. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.84999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $123.655 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned 189.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 22.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.05 and a price-sales ratio of 688.51.

The guru sold out of their 1,678,800-share investment in NAS:CVET. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.93 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought 825,900 shares of NAS:AMLX for a total holding of 1,229,637. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.49.

On 02/17/2023, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $35.585 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned 53.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 5946.93.

During the quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought 394,500 shares of NYSE:BAX for a total holding of 1,150,000. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.71.

On 02/17/2023, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $40.3 per share and a market cap of $20.34Bil. The stock has returned -49.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -66.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:SWAV by 65,000 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $252.85.

On 02/17/2023, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $200.73 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned 40.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-book ratio of 20.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.59 and a price-sales ratio of 17.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

