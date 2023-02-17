Ghost Tree Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $234.00Mil. The top holdings were RETA(8.11%), AXSM(7.74%), and ASND(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ghost Tree Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 5.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $298.96 per share and a market cap of $159.12Bil. The stock has returned -12.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

The guru established a new position worth 85,000 shares in NAS:SGEN, giving the stock a 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.06 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $163.75 per share and a market cap of $30.59Bil. The stock has returned 31.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.75 and a price-sales ratio of 16.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 425,000-share investment in NAS:RLMD. Previously, the stock had a 4.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.779999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Relmada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.605 per share and a market cap of $108.51Mil. The stock has returned -80.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.62 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.49.

The guru established a new position worth 1,300,000 shares in NAS:IOVA, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.81 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $7.09 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -56.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.85 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.21.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VRDN by 370,000 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.04.

On 02/17/2023, Viridian Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $32.84 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 62.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viridian Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.26 and a price-sales ratio of 540.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 13.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

