Fort Point Capital Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

275 Sacramento St San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 280 stocks valued at a total of $641.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.32%), AGG(5.02%), and EFA(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 172,059 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.7 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.61 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned 1.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 542,992-share investment in NAS:APP. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.67 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, AppLovin Corp traded for a price of $15.16 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -76.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppLovin Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

During the quarter, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought 112,968 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 331,913. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/17/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.9199 per share and a market cap of $85.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought 67,373 shares of ARCA:IDU for a total holding of 75,350. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.48999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF traded for a price of $84.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $972.90Mil. The stock has returned 6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 49,507 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 02/17/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.44 per share and a market cap of $22.19Bil. The stock has returned -7.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.