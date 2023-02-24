Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividends

4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.89, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.7%, per share compared to last quarter. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred dividends.

“Allstate continues to provide excellent cash returns for our shareholders. The increase in our dividend this quarter demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, and is a sign of Allstate’s continued financial strength,” said Jess Merten, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past five years, Allstate has returned more than $15.5 billion to shareholders while continuing to invest in the future.”

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2023.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15, 2023, through April 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, as follows:

Series

Annual
Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

