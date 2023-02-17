PR Newswire

BEL AIR, Md., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Conroy, CFP®, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Harford Retirement Planners in Bel Air, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Patriot's Club. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of the firm's more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide*.

Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services: "This is an impressive achievement that Joe has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients. It is an honor to support Joe with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so he can run a thriving practice. We wish Joe and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients."

Conroy serves clients primarily based in Maryland and provides a full range of financial services, including:

Retirement and financial planning

Individual money management

Individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.

Joseph Conroy, Owner of Harford Retirement Planners: "The team and I at Harford Retirement Planners work very hard to serve our clients and we have great pride in receiving this award."

Conroy is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.

*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

