UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jeremy+Keller, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Las Vegas, Nevada office, has been named to the Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers under 40 list for 2023.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Jeremy recognized for the high level of service and investment advice he provides to his clients,” said Chuck Powers, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “He and his team, Montage Financial Group, have achieved great success as multi-generational team dedicated to providing clients with personalized wealth management solutions that address their individual needs and goals.”

Jeremy specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with holistic financial advice and solutions, including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. In recognition of his dedication to helping clients, he has also been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors lists for 2022.

An Academic All American college scholarship athlete in golf, Jeremy earned his bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Marketing at California State University, Long Beach, as well as his MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Montage+Financial+Group at UBS has offices in Nevada, Colorado and Nebraska. The 25-person team focuses on guiding generations of sophisticated families, senior executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges. The team was recently named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023 and the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2022.

The 2023 Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers Under 40 generate nearly $205 million in annual revenue combined and oversee $40 billion in client assets. The rating is awarded annually in Q1 based on information from a 12 month period ending in September of the prior year. The ranking is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financial-planning.com%2Flist%2Fthese-are-the-top-40-brokers-under-40-in-2023.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005336/en/

