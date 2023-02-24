Around 1,000 postgraduate students at Harvard Business School were given the opportunity today (Friday 17th February) to engage directly with Iberdrola Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galán, and scrutinize the decisions taken over the last 20 years that have shaped the company’s strategy and drive into clean energy, as well as the company’s forward-looking strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005344/en/

Iberdrola Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galán, met with 1,000 postgraduate students at Harvard Business School to talk about the decisions taken over the last 20 years that have shaped the company’s strategy and drive into clean energy, as well as the company’s forward-looking strategy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The day in the lecture hall forms part of a case study titled, “Iberdrola%2C+leading+the+energy+revolution”, which was prepared by Professor Juan Alcácer, James J Hill Professor of Business Administration.

Mr. Galán took to the lectern in Aldrich Hall along with other senior management from the company across the day, as 11 different groups of 95 students each posed questions and drilled down into the finer details of Iberdrola’s business model and decision making processes. The case also analyzes Iberdrola's forward-looking strategy, such as its role in green hydrogen, based on the position taken by the group in renewables, grids and storage.

The event was led by Professor Alcácer, who was joined on the day by Rebecca A. Karp, Assistant Professor of Business Administration.

By examining the real decisions and strategy taken by major companies, and speaking directly to senior leadership, the postgraduate students get access to unique insights to aid them in their studies and future careers.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005344/en/