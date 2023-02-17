Stelac Advisory Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $220.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.71%), PLD(5.70%), and VGK(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 251,280 shares in NYSE:BP, giving the stock a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.28 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, BP PLC traded for a price of $40.08 per share and a market cap of $120.80Bil. The stock has returned 28.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 54,317 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/17/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.72 per share and a market cap of $2,400.51Bil. The stock has returned -9.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 42.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 31,840-share investment in NAS:BIDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.04 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $48.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought 15,493 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 28,544. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 02/17/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $164.545 per share and a market cap of $164.55Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 587.66, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 41,866 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.45.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $61.135 per share and a market cap of $17.56Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

