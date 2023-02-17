Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Matsonford Road Wayne, PA 19087

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $724.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(2.39%), WFC(2.14%), and TMUS(1.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought 113,513 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 140,661. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/17/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $205.8238 per share and a market cap of $651.25Bil. The stock has returned -30.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 14.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,537,000-share investment in NYSE:IPOF. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI has a price-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -568.78.

During the quarter, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought 217,814 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 303,022. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/17/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.22 per share and a market cap of $281.65Bil. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 40,435 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.08 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $171.36 per share and a market cap of $54.55Bil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 31,043-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $300.62 per share and a market cap of $160.00Bil. The stock has returned -12.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a price-book ratio of 5.95.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.