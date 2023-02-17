Saba Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 921 stocks valued at a total of $7.39Bil. The top holdings were GIM(2.26%), ECAT(1.22%), and BCAT(0.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 620,557 shares of NYSE:GER for a total holding of 1,574,062. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.83.

On 02/17/2023, Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund traded for a price of $13.7599 per share and a market cap of $210.74Mil. The stock has returned 24.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-book ratio of 0.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SRV by 6,574 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.19.

On 02/17/2023, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund traded for a price of $34.46 per share and a market cap of $75.24Mil. The stock has returned 20.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 0.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of AMEX:ENX for a total holding of 2,248,614. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.92.

On 02/17/2023, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund traded for a price of $9.380000000000001 per share and a market cap of $168.48Mil. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of NYSE:GIM for a total holding of 38,597,813. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.48.

On 02/17/2023, Templeton Global Income Fund traded for a price of $4.37 per share and a market cap of $448.89Mil. The stock has returned -4.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Templeton Global Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 615,273 shares of NYSE:KMF for a total holding of 4,541,503. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.79.

On 02/17/2023, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $7.6684 per share and a market cap of $361.93Mil. The stock has returned 12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

