Odey Asset Management Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12 UPPER GROSVENOR STREET LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, X0 W1K 2ND

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were DB(27.88%), NE(25.26%), and FTI(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 8,027,016 shares in NYSE:DB, giving the stock a 27.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.859999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Deutsche Bank AG traded for a price of $12.68 per share and a market cap of $25.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Bank AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-book ratio of 0.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 208,978-share investment in NYSE:RFP. Previously, the stock had a 14.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.93 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Resolute Forest Products Inc traded for a price of $21.65 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 86.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Resolute Forest Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 13,500-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 7.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $168.37 per share and a market cap of $50.91Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 100.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 233.91 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,779,370 shares in NYSE:FTI, giving the stock a 6.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.19 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $13.82 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned 105.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 224,257 shares in NYSE:CF, giving the stock a 5.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.55 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $16.14Bil. The stock has returned 10.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.