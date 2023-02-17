SPROTT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were MAG(7.11%), AEM(6.11%), and IAUX(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPROTT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SPROTT INC. bought 3,719,103 shares of AMEX:IAUX for a total holding of 25,419,085. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.43.

On 02/17/2023, i-80 Gold Corp traded for a price of $2.385 per share and a market cap of $573.64Mil. The stock has returned 6.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, i-80 Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 23.54.

SPROTT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 507,607 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 02/17/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $45.155 per share and a market cap of $35.84Bil. The stock has returned -30.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SPROTT INC. bought 851,500 shares of NYSE:AU for a total holding of 1,035,500. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.41.

On 02/17/2023, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd traded for a price of $18.28 per share and a market cap of $7.57Bil. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SPROTT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:SAND by 2,046,737 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.11.

On 02/17/2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd traded for a price of $5.125 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.31 and a price-sales ratio of 7.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SPROTT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:KGC by 2,628,065 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.95.

On 02/17/2023, Kinross Gold Corp traded for a price of $3.865 per share and a market cap of $4.75Bil. The stock has returned -31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinross Gold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

