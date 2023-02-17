MSD Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $975.00Mil. The top holdings were HAYW(68.99%), RNW(1.47%), and META(1.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MSD Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,538,085 shares in NYSE:HAYW, giving the stock a 68.98999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.289999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Hayward Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.14 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -25.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hayward Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The guru sold out of their 1,050,000-share investment in NAS:BTWN. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.880000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Bridgetown Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $300.58Mil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bridgetown Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -195.18.

The guru sold out of their 1,153,846-share investment in NAS:PTON. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.59 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $13.5229 per share and a market cap of $4.68Bil. The stock has returned -55.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 150.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 524,900-share investment in NAS:SRSAU. Previously, the stock had a 0.9399999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.0398 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -288.17.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NAS:MTAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, MedTech Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.12 per share and a market cap of $83.02Mil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MedTech Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

