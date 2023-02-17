Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2305 CEDAR SPRINGS ROAD DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were BXC(12.03%), GSL(9.10%), and GDX(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 869,499 shares in NAS:BRIVU, giving the stock a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.970000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp traded for a price of $10.12 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 65,111 shares in NAS:FANG, giving the stock a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.13 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $134.375 per share and a market cap of $24.45Bil. The stock has returned 10.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:GSM by 1,096,396 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.97.

On 02/17/2023, Ferroglobe PLC traded for a price of $4.33 per share and a market cap of $811.07Mil. The stock has returned -43.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferroglobe PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:AGAC by 350,000 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.98.

On 02/17/2023, African Gold Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.15 per share and a market cap of $525.26Mil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, African Gold Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -331.29.

During the quarter, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 111,837 shares of NAS:RILY for a total holding of 400,479. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.91.

On 02/17/2023, B. Riley Financial Inc traded for a price of $43.46 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B. Riley Financial Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.