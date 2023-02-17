GRS Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

900 N. Michigan Avenue, 14th Floor Chicago, IL 60611

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $418.00Mil. The top holdings were REXR(9.33%), AMT(6.79%), and EQIX(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRS Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 222,124-share investment in NYSE:DLR. Previously, the stock had a 6.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.05 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $110.04 per share and a market cap of $31.64Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,085,322-share investment in NYSE:CTRE. Previously, the stock had a 5.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.67 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, CareTrust REIT Inc traded for a price of $20.73 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned 20.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareTrust REIT Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.94 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 509,873 shares in NYSE:PHM, giving the stock a 5.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.13 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, PulteGroup Inc traded for a price of $54.4 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned 14.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GRS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HLT by 147,269 shares. The trade had a 5.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.78.

On 02/17/2023, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $146.2 per share and a market cap of $38.96Bil. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,131,523-share investment in NYSE:DOC. Previously, the stock had a 5.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.53 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Physicians Realty Trust traded for a price of $15.665 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.42 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.