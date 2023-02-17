Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were GEF.B(14.44%), LILAK(8.36%), and LEN.B(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 130,000 shares in NYSE:CRBG, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.12 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $20.73 per share and a market cap of $13.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.13, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SNDA by 106,905 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.02.

On 02/17/2023, Sonida Senior Living Inc traded for a price of $12.96 per share and a market cap of $86.44Mil. The stock has returned -59.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonida Senior Living Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 70,000 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Biohaven Ltd traded for a price of $16.52 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.90 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.98.

The guru established a new position worth 190,329 shares in NYSE:RIG, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.86 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Transocean Ltd traded for a price of $7.115 per share and a market cap of $5.14Bil. The stock has returned 98.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Transocean Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FCNCA by 1,000 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $805.49.

On 02/17/2023, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $760.9 per share and a market cap of $11.00Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

