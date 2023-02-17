West Coast Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1525 STATE STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $590.00Mil. The top holdings were IJR(12.55%), IVV(10.18%), and AAPL(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Coast Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 56,595 shares in NYSE:WM, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.91 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $154.88 per share and a market cap of $63.21Bil. The stock has returned 9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-book ratio of 9.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

West Coast Financial LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 96,836 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.95.

On 02/17/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $114.96 per share and a market cap of $96.92Bil. The stock has returned -15.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-book ratio of 7.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

West Coast Financial LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CVCO by 34,614 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.09.

On 02/17/2023, Cavco Industries Inc traded for a price of $281.34 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cavco Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

West Coast Financial LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FDX by 44,757 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.18.

On 02/17/2023, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $210.4517 per share and a market cap of $53.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, West Coast Financial LLC bought 12,270 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 12,670. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/17/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $496.79 per share and a market cap of $464.18Bil. The stock has returned 6.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.