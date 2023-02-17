Gateway Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $390.00Mil. The top holdings were ICSH(44.48%), IBDP(6.20%), and RSP(5.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gateway Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gateway Advisory, LLC bought 147,554 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 151,932. The trade had a 5.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.35.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $150.84 per share and a market cap of $36.66Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

Gateway Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDS by 687,214 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.99.

On 02/17/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.485 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

Gateway Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDR by 680,517 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.06.

On 02/17/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.451 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

During the quarter, Gateway Advisory, LLC bought 173,272 shares of NAS:PDP for a total holding of 181,125. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.68000000000001.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded for a price of $76.1885 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a price-book ratio of 5.32.

During the quarter, Gateway Advisory, LLC bought 170,323 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 3,463,884. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.84.

On 02/17/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.1693 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

