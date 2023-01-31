“Starting a new company is like eating glass and staring into the abyss.” Elon Musk. Surprise interview with Ron. Baron Capital 29th Annual Investor Conference. 40th Anniversary. Metropolitan Opera House. New York City. November 4, 2022.

“People ask me why I don’t encourage more people to start a business. If you need encouragement to start a company…don’t start a company!” was Elon’s advice to would be entrepreneurs, which he followed with the colorful “eating glass and staring into the abyss” analogy. We, like other entrepreneurs, understood. The 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Baron Capital’s founding on March 16, 1982. The book value of our then thinly capitalized, startup family business was $100,000. Baron Capital’s assets under management were $10 million. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 798. The interest rate on 10-Year Treasury notes was 14%. Inflation in the prior year reached 10.95%. Baron Capital’s assets under management currently approximate $40 billion…and include about $38 billion in earned realized and unrealized gains. As of the end of January, we have 191 employees, including 43 investment professionals.

In the 40 years since Baron Capital’s founding by just three of us – Susan Robbins, Linda Martinson, and me – the daily news cycles have been mostly awful. Threats to our democracy… wars…inflation…terror attacks…oil supply disruptions…gun violence in schools and houses of worship…pandemics…financial crises… market crashes and panics…unrest in our streets. Regardless, the stock market as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, increased 41.7 times… from around 800 to more than 33,000!!!! Which validates our 2022 conference theme, “Anything is Possible.” …and the 1969 World Champion Mets’ pitcher Tug McGraw’s motto, “Ya Gotta Believe.” Do you think Tug ever thought his son, Tim, would marry Faith Hill… become Kevin Costner’s ancestor in the hit series “Yellowstone”…and perform with his wife as an outstanding country duo at the 2017 Annual Baron Investment Conference? Anything IS Possible!

More than 5,000 Baron Funds’ shareholders and Baron Capital clients joined us to celebrate our anniversary on November 4, 2022. Just 60 years to go to establish the foundation for an enduring business that will last more than 100 years. A personal goal.That is to provide extraordinary investment opportunities to middle class individuals like my parents. Such opportunities are more commonly available to institutions and wealthy individuals. Less so to middle class and working-class individuals.

That November morning, CEOs of three unique, competitively advantaged, growth businesses in which Baron Funds has been a long-term investor gave brief 15- to 20-minute “elevator pitches” to our investors. ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS, Financial), the leading digital simulation business; Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ( ARE, Financial), the owner/developer of missioncritical life science campuses; and Vail Resorts, Inc. ( MTN, Financial), the owner/operator of AWESOME ski resortsworldwide that sells more than 70% of its season lift tickets before it even snows!… described their businesses and then answered investors’ questions.

Earlier that morning on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Becky Quick and I interviewed two more truly exceptional CEOs of Baron’s long-term, very successful investments…business/resort-oriented hotelier Hyatt Hotels Corp. ( H, Financial) and satellite constellation owner/operator Iridium Communications Inc. ( IRDM, Financial). Our surprise guest, Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) CEO Elon Musk took a red-eye flight to arrive just in time…after a quick shower…for a fun 58-minute interview by me before lunch. He then answered a few questions from our audience, got back on his plane and returned to San Francisco to continue restructuring Twitter ( TWTR, Financial). We expect Elon to hire a replacement CEO at Twitter soon…hopefully an individual with newsroom and media experience. Just like Jeff Bezos has done with The Washington Post…Rupert Murdoch with Fox…and Mike Bloomberg with BusinessWeek.

During my career, low annual fee passive investment funds have experienced strong capital flows and asset growth. This has been at the expense of actively managed mutual funds like Baron Funds. We believe this is since few investment firms that manage active funds have achieved investment performance in excess of passive benchmark indexes. Baron Capital is among the few. since their respective inceptions as mutual funds, 15 funds, representing 98.7% of Baron Funds’ AUM, have outperformed their benchmarks and 13 Funds, representing 96.3% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 20% of their respective Morningstar categories. Nine funds, representing 52.5% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 10% of their categories. Three funds, representing 41.9% of Baron Funds’ AUM, rank in the top 1% of their categories! We are hopeful the mediocre performance of several Baron Funds last year will prove to be a brief blip in our strong long-term results.

Almost forgot. Early in the morning of our conference, five of our portfolio manager/analyst teams participated in panel discussions and answered investors’ questions. Lunch after my interview with Elon included amazing entertainment…comedian John Mulaney…country singer Miranda Lambert…and the cast of the Broadway show MJ: The Musical… After lunch, our Firm’s Co-Chief Investment Officers, Cliff Greenberg and Andrew Peck, described our investment process, and our Director of Research Amy Chasen’s video interviews with our analysts and portfolio managers followed. It was really enjoyable for me to listen to them describe why they came to Baron…what they do here…and why they stay here. Co-founder Linda Martinson’s always humorous take on me and our business preceded my speech. Listening and watching from backstage was touching as they reminded me of the past 40 years.

Finally, before surprise end of day Super Bowl-caliber entertainment at The Met, which this year featured Bruno Mars…I spoke about the benefits of investing for the long term amid chaos and entropy. Also, why we continue to invest in Baron Capital, our own business, regardless of short-term economic and market uncertainty. I pointed out that our family-owned business has never had a layoff. Ever. Which we believe benefits our clients. We believe the long tenure of so many of our investors and the continuous and steady expansion of our team with the annual addition of recent MBAs whom we train make our Firm more likely to remain successful. At Baron we want to pack as much content into this conference program as possible…to allow our shareholders to see why we believe Baron Funds have been able to so substantially outperform markets and competitors. The short answer? In our opinion, “it’s all about people!!!!”

When our guests that day filed out of the Met at 4 PM, a special treat awaited. Two “Scream” Ice Cream trucks with spectacular ice cream awaited. “It’s a freebie. Just tell them Ron sent you,” I told our investors leaving after Bruno’s performance. I had lots of summer jobs to help pay for college…and to supplement my $1,600 annual fellowship salary in a 1966 PhD program at Georgetown post college. I was a Jersey Shore beach club locker boy…cabana boy…lifeguard…umbrella boy…busboy…waiter…hospital ER orderly…candywarehouse picker…mapping assistant to surveyor…Fuller Brush man. One college summer, in desperate need of money to pay fraternity dues and room and board the following fall, I drove an ice cream truck! As an ice cream man. As a result of that experience, I understood ice cream truck economics. So, when I had a chance to return to my roots by making a modest investment in the “Scream” ice cream truck business, I jumped at the chance. Especially since I believed the business was special and owned by a totally driven and obsessive young entrepreneur. My mistake this year? I had only two trucks at the Met at the end of the day. I won’t make that mistake again. The lines were interminable. Next year five trucks!!!

At the after-party for our employees, a tall, attractive, blond woman whom I didn’t recognize approached me. “Ron, you were fantastic. So was Elon. So was Bruno. In fact, if any of the three of you asked me to marry them, I wouldn’t know whom to choose.” The young man standing by her side looked startled. “You’re married to me!!!!” he said.

"It’s always darkest before it turns pitch black.” Senator John McCain, 2016.

Our investment outlook, as always, remains positive as I discuss in my conference speech about investing amid entropy and chaos. Bottom line. “It’s always darkest before it turns pitch black” is how Senator John McCain said it.

You can watch my 18-minute speech, Linda’s speech, and Cliff and Andrew’s on our website, www.baronfunds.com. Also, of course, my 58-minute interview with Elon that went viral! Millions watched it on YouTube! ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal all reported on that interview. Before I interviewed Elon, I had three followers on Twitter. All from my office. I now have 5,646 followers! Including Elon’s mom. Who liked it so much she gave my post “double heart eyes!”

Respectfully,

Ronald Baron

CEO

January 31, 2023

P.S. Baron Capital pays all expenses associated with our annual Baron Investment Conferences. We don’t charge clients anything to attend the conference. All expenses for the conference including the “Anything is Possible” Figs T-shirts…chocolate chip cookies…lunch…and other Baron swag are paid by Baron Capital, my family-owned management company. Baron Funds and our clients do not pay any of these expenses.

Addendum.

Tesla.

From 2014 through 2016, Tesla’s share price experienced extreme volatility. This was as engineer/entrepreneur Elon Musk and his team ramped its electric car manufacturing capacity and incurred significant plant and operational startup expenses. We then purchased 27.0 million Tesla shares at a cost of $390 million. Our average split-adjusted purchase price was $14.42 per share. At the end of 2016, our Tesla investment represented approximately 1.6% of our Firm’s assets under management. Although we thought Tesla’s opportunity was large and its competitive advantages were likely substantial, we regarded our investment in this disruptive business as riskier than most.

Few investors then believed this electric car company would be successful. We were among the few. In several guest appearances on CNBC’s

Squawk Box from 2014 through 2016, I stated that we believed Tesla’s share price could increase “20 times in the next 10 years if it is successful.” We were right.

Tesla manufactured and sold 31,000 electric cars in 2014. Tesla has since become the largest electric car manufacturer in the world. In 2022 it sold more than 1.3 million electric cars….and is

now producing cars at an annual rate of 1.8 million cars! Total annual car manufacturing on the planet is about 80 million cars per year. Only about 5% are electric. Tesla has also established unparalleled competitive advantages…which are about to increase further with its 2024 planned introduction of a lower-priced version of its exceptional vehiclesdesigned from the ground up. Among factors distinguishing this vertically integrated car manufacturer are batteries with proprietary form factor and chemistry. Tesla’s version of a fully functional FSD (full self-driving) autonomous vehicle will be at least as significant.

Tesla’s share price reached over $400 per share in late 2021. Since its stock had increased so dramatically over the preceding two-year period, it had become a very large percentage of assets in two of our mutual funds and several managed accounts. To reduce the single stock risk of those two funds and other accounts, we sold 6.8 million shares from 2020-2022, about 25% of our shares. Our average selling price was $221.56 per share.

We continue to hold 17.6 million shares of Tesla’s stock, which is valued at about $3.1 billion at the time we are writing this letter.

We believed Tesla’s share price would reach $500 per share in 2025 and $1,500 by 2030. Still do. That’s based on our expectations for Tesla’s long-term sales growth and high, industry-leading profit margins achieved for its exceptional products. Not only are there approximately 80 million cars sold per year, but the “car park” worldwide that needs to be replaced is more than 2 billion cars. Those are cars powered by pollution emitting internal combustion engines.

Baron also has a significant investment in Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX, which we are super excited about. Baron has been investing in that business since 2017. We will write more about this investment in future Letters from Ron.

