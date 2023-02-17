Howard Marks recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management LP. Since the formation of Oaktree in 1995, Mr. Marks has been responsible for ensuring the firm's adherence to its core investment philosophy, communicating closely with clients concerning products and strategies, and managing the firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 227 stocks valued at a total of $8.44Bil. The top holdings were TRMD(18.16%), CHK(9.65%), and GTXAP.PFD(7.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,598,716 shares of NAS:OCSL for a total holding of 5,270,218. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.13.

On 02/17/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of $20.54 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 513.50, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 177.07 and a price-sales ratio of 106.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 17,000,000 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.12.

On 02/17/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $15.57 per share and a market cap of $33.05Bil. The stock has returned 34.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 1,170,121 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.06999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $80.09 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned 34.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:WFRD by 2,204,809 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.21.

On 02/17/2023, Weatherford International PLC traded for a price of $62.87 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned 82.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weatherford International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 196.47, a price-book ratio of 8.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:HTZ by 3,968,579 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.84.

On 02/17/2023, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.46 per share and a market cap of $6.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.