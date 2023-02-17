Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $83.00Mil. The top holdings were BCYC(80.44%), AFMD(19.17%), and FSTX(0.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,264,801 shares in NAS:BCYC, giving the stock a 80.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.83 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $24.86 per share and a market cap of $738.08Mil. The stock has returned -44.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 50.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 12,882,610 shares in NAS:AFMD, giving the stock a 19.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.75 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Affimed NV traded for a price of $1.02 per share and a market cap of $152.33Mil. The stock has returned -77.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affimed NV has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 52,509 shares in NAS:FSTX, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.54 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, F-star Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $4.98 per share and a market cap of $109.47Mil. The stock has returned 39.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, F-star Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The guru established a new position worth 0 shares in NAS:FLWS, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.27 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc traded for a price of $10.81 per share and a market cap of $700.13Mil. The stock has returned -30.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.20, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 24.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 0 shares in :^BFX, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €4227.53 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, BEL 20 traded for a price of €3919.02 per share and a market cap of €0.00Mil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BEL 20 has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

