PFM Health Sciences, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $2.69Bil. The top holdings were HZNP(4.62%), CYTK(4.09%), and LLY(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PFM Health Sciences, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 571,936-share investment in NAS:JAZZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.56 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $147.73 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned 4.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PFM Health Sciences, LP reduced their investment in NAS:BMRN by 805,548 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.88.

On 02/17/2023, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $108.31 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned 19.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 257.88, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 202,387-share investment in NYSE:VEEV. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.87 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $170.49 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-book ratio of 7.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.11 and a price-sales ratio of 13.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PFM Health Sciences, LP reduced their investment in NAS:VERV by 951,506 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.5.

On 02/17/2023, Verve Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $21.1 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Verve Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1318.83.

The guru established a new position worth 114,450 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.83 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.91 per share and a market cap of $83.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.19 and a price-sales ratio of 13.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

