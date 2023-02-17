Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Alyeska Investment Group is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Chicago. The company was founded in 2008 and is currently headed by CEO Anand Christopher Parekh, who has been with the company since its inception. Alyeska Investment Group currently has 36 employees with 22 of them being investment professionals. The company utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investment decisions. Alyeska Investment Group focuses on a long term perspective with active management of its equity focused portfolio. Through a market neutral strategy, the company invests in the equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Alyeska Investment Group allocates its assets across a variety of sectors with a focus on the health care sector, alone making up almost a fifth of its total asset allocations. The company also invests in the finance, information technology, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials, and consumer staples sector, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Alyeska Investment Group does not focus on allocating its assets in select companies, instead focusing on investing its held assets in options such as the S&P Selector Sector SPDR Fund – Utilities Sector, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, and S&P Selector Sector – Energy Sector with its top holdings each making up barely 1% of its total holdings. Alyeska Investment Group currently has over $9 billion in total assets under management spread across 6 accounts with all of its accounts being discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has not increased significantly in recent years, its total assets under management has made dramatic increases, growing from $2.3 billion back in 2010 to almost four times that amount today. Almost all of Alyeska Investment Group’s client base are pooled investment vehicles, although the company also caters to corporations and other businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 402 stocks valued at a total of $9.66Bil. The top holdings were META(3.30%), TTWO(2.69%), and CRM(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 2,574,543 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 2,651,458. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/17/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 790,799 shares. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/17/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $356.85 per share and a market cap of $163.37Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-book ratio of 11.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SAP by 1,509,784 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.11.

On 02/17/2023, SAP SE traded for a price of $117.35 per share and a market cap of $137.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 1,010,726 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 1,896,817. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 02/17/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $165.17 per share and a market cap of $165.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 589.89, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 3,879,937-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.15 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $55.61Bil. The stock has returned -34.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.71 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

