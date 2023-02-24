General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Year Ended December 31, 2022

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Form N-CSR, which contains the Company’s 2022 Annual Report, is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

The 2022 Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, pertaining to the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 26, 2023, are also available on the website.

The Annual Report indicates that as of and for the year ended:

2022

2021

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,041,159,645

$1,282,788,664

Per Common Share

$43.42*

$52.59**

Net Investment Income

$5,508,597

$562,688

Per Common Share

$0.22

$0.02

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

($182,783,273)

$293,048,209

Per Common Share

($7.38)

$12.14

Common Shares Outstanding

23,979,022

24,392,134

Dividends and Distributions to Common Shareholders

$36,099,231

$78,805,645

Per Common Share

$1.50

$3.30

Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Shareholders

$11,311,972

$11,311,972

Per Common Share

$0.47

$0.47

*

After dividends and distributions of $1.00 per share paid in December 2022 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.

**

After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.25 per share paid in February 2021.

The Company also reported that it purchased 666,903 shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market during 2022. The Board of Directors has authorized repurchasing common shares when they are trading at a discount in excess of 8%. The Company is also authorized to repurchase up to one million shares of its 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (symbol GAM Pr B on NYSE) when they are trading at less than $25 per share. The aggregate liquidation value of the preferred stock is $190.1 million.

The five largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio at December 31, 2022 included: Republic Services, Arch Capital Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and Alphabet Inc. General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential.

