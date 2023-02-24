KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kkrreit.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

