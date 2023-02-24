Allstate Announces Redemption of Series G Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As part of Allstate’s priority to effectively manage our capital, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that on April 17, 2023, it will redeem all of its outstanding Series G Preferred Stock at par for a total redemption payment of $575 million. The dividend rate of the securities to be redeemed is 5.625%.

The redemption will include all 23,000 shares of its Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, as well as the corresponding Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Preferred Stock.

The Depositary Shares are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ALL PR G” (CUSIP No. 020002127). The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per Depositary Share.

On April 17, 2023, a dividend in the amount of $0.3515625 per Series G Depository Share will be paid in cash to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. On and after the redemption date, the Series G Preferred Stock will no longer be deemed outstanding, and no further dividends will be declared or payable on it.

The Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, Allstate’s redemption agent for the Depositary Shares. Questions about the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services by mail at P.O. Box 64858, St. Paul, MN, 55164-0858, Attention: Corporate Actions; by overnight courier at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN, 55120-4100, Attention: Corporate Actions.

This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Series G Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Depositary Shares and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by The Allstate Corporation.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230217005345r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005345/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.