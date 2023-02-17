3G Capital Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were BILL(26.55%), NVDA(23.15%), and LRCX(15.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 3G Capital Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 130,000 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 23.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.65 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $213.88 per share and a market cap of $526.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-book ratio of 24.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 72.52 and a price-sales ratio of 18.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 107,500-share investment in NYSE:TSM. Previously, the stock had a 15.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.34 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $467.26Bil. The stock has returned -23.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 125,000 shares in NAS:ACLS, giving the stock a 12.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.45 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Axcelis Technologies Inc traded for a price of $121.93 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned 76.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, 3G Capital Partners LP bought 85,000 shares of NYSE:BILL for a total holding of 200,000. The trade had a 11.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.06.

On 02/17/2023, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $93.3 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -59.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.71 and a price-sales ratio of 11.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 9.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $239.99 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

