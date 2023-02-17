Capital World Investors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 536 stocks valued at a total of $469.03Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.69%), AVGO(3.50%), and UNH(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital World Investors’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital World Investors reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 41,730,452 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/17/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.3456 per share and a market cap of $659.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Capital World Investors reduced their investment in NAS:CME by 15,554,066 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.78.

On 02/17/2023, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $188.64 per share and a market cap of $67.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.04 and a price-sales ratio of 13.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Capital World Investors bought 14,453,675 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 31,773,271. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.89.

On 02/17/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.22 per share and a market cap of $79.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Capital World Investors bought 14,077,797 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 53,067,936. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/17/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $142.24 per share and a market cap of $417.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Capital World Investors bought 4,827,674 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 5,699,278. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.16.

On 02/17/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $368.5 per share and a market cap of $124.20Bil. The stock has returned 8.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

