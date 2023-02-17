DISH Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

3 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q4 and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call."

Participant conference numbers: (877) 612-6725 (U.S.) and (773) 305-6837
Conference ID: 888303

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call and have the passcode ready to ensure timely participation.

Participants may also click here to sign in up to 15 minutes before the call starts to receive a phone call that automatically joins them to the earnings call when it begins.

A live webcast will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com the day of the call. A webcast replay will also be available for 48 hours after the call.

DISH will distribute its financial results prior to the call, which will also be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

