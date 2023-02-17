Ancora Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 AUBURN DRIVE, SUITE 300 CLEVELAND, X1 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2076 stocks valued at a total of $3.45Bil. The top holdings were CHRW(5.99%), IAA(5.45%), and GPRE(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ancora Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 25,000 shares of NAS:GPRE for a total holding of 4,215,970. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.77.

On 02/17/2023, Green Plains Inc traded for a price of $34.64 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned 27.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Plains Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 90.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 2,126,308 shares of NYSE:IAA for a total holding of 4,691,033. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.72.

On 02/17/2023, IAA Inc traded for a price of $41.46 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned 17.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 11.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ancora Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FWRD by 640,743 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.94.

On 02/17/2023, Forward Air Corp traded for a price of $107.39 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned 7.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Forward Air Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 50,537 shares of ARCA:DIA for a total holding of 55,049. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.77.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $338.23 per share and a market cap of $29.59Bil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

The guru sold out of their 150,000-share investment in NYSE:R. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.95 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Ryder System Inc traded for a price of $98.58 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned 29.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryder System Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.