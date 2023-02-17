RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

325 N. LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60654

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 716 stocks valued at a total of $2.22Bil. The top holdings were NEA(4.72%), NAD(3.95%), and BCAT(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,219,381-share investment in NYSE:NRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.05 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $10.42 per share and a market cap of $908.99Mil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.86.

During the quarter, RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,181,357 shares of NYSE:NEA for a total holding of 9,217,671. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.91.

On 02/17/2023, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $11.08 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.96.

RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GBDC by 2,714,455 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.18.

On 02/17/2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $13.68 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 17.22.

During the quarter, RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,616,828 shares of NYSE:NAD for a total holding of 7,438,023. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.24.

On 02/17/2023, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $11.45 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.97.

During the quarter, RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,141,328 shares of NYSE:NUV for a total holding of 4,690,442. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.529999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc traded for a price of $8.9 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.01.

