Prime Capital Management Co Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $249.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(51.10%), BABA(19.71%), and SNOW(13.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd bought 736,564 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 1,034,690. The trade had a 36.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/17/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.3456 per share and a market cap of $659.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 558,095 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 19.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $264.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 259.77, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DASH by 271,256 shares. The trade had a 7.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.92.

On 02/17/2023, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $61.81 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned -41.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The guru established a new position worth 31,829 shares in NYSE:LMT, giving the stock a 6.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $464.67 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $475.63 per share and a market cap of $121.43Bil. The stock has returned 25.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 13.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 167,723 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.89.

On 02/17/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $65.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.52Bil. The stock has returned -52.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

