Nantahala Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

19 Old Kings Highway South Darien, CT 069820

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $1.54Bil. The top holdings were IWM(7.83%), ESTA(7.74%), and QURE(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC bought 615,706 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 691,076. The trade had a 6.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 02/17/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $193.1 per share and a market cap of $56.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

The guru sold out of their 86,640-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $488.67 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $507.48 per share and a market cap of $225.18Bil. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC bought 2,284,853 shares of NYSE:IMAX for a total holding of 4,988,189. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.66.

On 02/17/2023, Imax Corp traded for a price of $16.88 per share and a market cap of $944.83Mil. The stock has returned -16.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Imax Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 695,155-share investment in NAS:LNW. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.24 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Light & Wonder Inc traded for a price of $64.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $6.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Light & Wonder Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DXPE by 823,190 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.55.

On 02/17/2023, DXP Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $29.91 per share and a market cap of $561.25Mil. The stock has returned 4.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXP Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.