Ron Baron Comments on Tesla

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

We were obviously disappointed by the stock price performance of Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) in 2022 and in the fourth quarter. Regardless, we believe the company’s fundamentals remain attractive. Chinese production and deliveries were both impacted last year by shutdowns of its plant and less demand from Chinese consumers due to COVID. Also negatively impacting demand in the U.S. in December were purchasing deferrals due to consumer tax incentives starting in early 2023. As a result, Tesla cut prices for its electric vehicles (EVs) in the period which created investor concerns about demand and the impact on gross margins. In January, Tesla experienced “unprecedented” demand, with orders about twice daily production! We believe the significant increase in demand for Tesla EVs will reduce the impact of lower prices.

Tesla is the lowest cost provider for its high-quality EVs and is continuing to lower production costs. In addition, new manufacturing facilities in Berlin and Texas should ramp this year helping increase production capacity and eliminate margin drag from start-up costs.

The company will also benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which we expect will boost Tesla’s profits and volumes. Starting on January 1, 2023, most consumers will receive a $7,500 credit to buy an EV, and Tesla will benefit from a $3,500 tax incentive. Combining its strong 50% EBITDA to cash conversion rate and its strong balance sheet, with over $22 billion in cash and nominal debt, we think the company is in a strong position to weather the current volatile environment.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures EVs, related software and components, and solarand energy storage products. Shares fell due to growing investor concerns regarding volume and pricing dynamics as demand appeared to be pressured by a potential recession and higher interest rates. In addition, following Twitter’s acquisition, CEO Elon Musk dedicated a material portion of his time to the company and sold Tesla shares to fund the transaction, driving investors’ concern regarding his dedication to Tesla. We remain confident in Tesla’s fundamentals and management team.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.