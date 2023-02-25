Ron Baron Comments on Iridium

Iridium ( IRDM, Financial), a leading mobile voice and data communications services vendor offering global coverage via satellite, increased 15.8% and added 58 bps to performance in the quarter. It increased 24.2% for the year and helped performance by 106 bps. The stock outperformed as the company’s revenue growth accelerated, leading to strong profitability and cash flow, which the company used to buy back its stock. The company continues to benefit from its $3 billion investment in its satellite constellation, which is a technologically and capital-intensive effort and a strong barrier to entry. Iridium continues to generate consistent and growing revenue and cash flow, which should lead to a return of capital to shareholders for at least the next 10 years. That is since its satellites last longer than its competitors’ satellites, and they offer stronger broadband given its low-earth orbit positioning.

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc., a leading mobile voice and data communications services vendor offering global satellite coverage, rose after announcing its first cash dividend as part of its shareholder return program. Expectations for smartphone compatibility remained robust, with record quarterly results showing double-digit growth in commercial service revenue and solid profitability. Initiatives including aircraft tracking system Aireon and enterprise broadband service Certus are maturing. Lastly, Iridium won a $324 million contract from the Space Development Agency.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.