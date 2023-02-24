Nasdaq staff determination.

Syracuse, NY, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies company, on February 14, 2023, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (the “Company”) received a Staff Determination letter (the “Letter”) from Nasdaq. The Letter states that on August 19 and November 17, 2022, Staff notified the Company that it did not comply with Nasdaq’s filing requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because it had not filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, and its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Delinquent Filings”). Staff granted the Company an exception until January 31, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule. Subsequently, on January 26, 2023, the Company requested additional time to file the Delinquent Filings and Staff granted the Company an exception until February 13, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule.



Upon further review, Staff determined that the Company did not meet the terms of the exception because it had not filed the Delinquent Filings by February 13, 2023. The Company will appeal Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures ( BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures’ consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures’ management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures’ management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “projected,” and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected risks and benefits from the proposed increase in Vinco Ventures’ authorized shares as described in our proxy statement, Vinco Ventures’ investments in ZVV Media Partners, LLC, Lomotif Private Limited, PZAJ Holdings, LLC and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif’s participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, the regulatory risks with the NFT and blockchain business lines and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022 which is available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

