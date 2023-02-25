Shares of gaming company PENN Entertainment, Inc. ( PENN, Financial) declined 42.7% in 2022 and penalized performance by 110 bps. This was due to investor concerns about a potential recession. Thus far, the company has seen no material change to visitation or spending levels. PENN is generating strong cash flow, which it continues to use to invest in its digital growth opportunity, while using excess cash to buy back its stock. PENN is well positioned to weather a slowdown or recession, and we believe that if one does occur, the company would likely still generate revenue and EBITDA above pre-pandemic levels. We regard the $80 million of startup costs in 2022 from its digital business to be modest in relation to PENN’s over $1 billion of EBITDA casino earnings. The losses from its digital business represent customer acquisition costs incurred as additional states legalize online gambling. Since it is far less expensive to retain existing customers than to acquire new ones, we expect marketing costs to decline as PENN builds its customer base. PENN’s core bricks and mortar casino businesses remain strong. Its healthy regional casino business and strong balance sheet should enable it to continue to easily absorb its digital losses whether or not a recession should occur.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.