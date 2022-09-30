Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 17, 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, will release its Q1 Fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before markets open. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00am EST.

To view, listen to, and participate in the live webcast, please follow the link below:

https://app.webinar.net/gJazX3a59pK

To listen and participate via the conference call, please dial:

North American Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392
Local (Toronto): 416-764-8659
Confirmation Number: 23219091

Alternatively, please follow the link below and specify your phone number in order to receive a call and be placed into the conference call:

https://bit.ly/3W4uTEw

Participants will be able to ask questions of Company management during the Q&A portion of the conference call either by asking them on the call or by submitting them using the chat function on the webcast.

A recording of the call will be available by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering the encore replay entry code 219091# until March 9, 2023. A recording of the call will also be available on www.covalon.com under News & Events on the Investors tab.

Copies of Covalon's financial statements and MD&A can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under Sedar Filings on the Invest tab of Covalon's website.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.

