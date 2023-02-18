RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $4.93Bil. The top holdings were ASND(17.23%), PCVX(5.70%), and AVTE(4.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,011,651-share investment in NAS:FMTX. Previously, the stock had a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.99 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.01 per share and a market cap of $957.69Mil. The stock has returned 13.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.15.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 3,572,356 shares of NAS:PCVX for a total holding of 8,153,559. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.95.

On 02/18/2023, Vaxcyte Inc traded for a price of $44.22 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned 114.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vaxcyte Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.46 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.68.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 404,657 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.44.

On 02/18/2023, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $278.38 per share and a market cap of $40.22Bil. The stock has returned 32.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,853,867 shares in NAS:INBX, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.39 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Inhibrx Inc traded for a price of $23.95 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 9.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inhibrx Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 199.33.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ASND by 610,721 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.13.

On 02/18/2023, Ascendis Pharma A/S traded for a price of $116.65 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a price-book ratio of 14.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 180.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

