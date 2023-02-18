Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $313.00Mil. The top holdings were AGO(8.69%), FTAI(6.32%), and CXW(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,154,750 shares in NAS:FTAI, giving the stock a 6.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.79 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, FTAI Aviation Ltd traded for a price of $24.59 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned 10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTAI Aviation Ltd has a price-book ratio of 94.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,599,809 shares in NYSE:CXW, giving the stock a 5.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.1 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, CoreCivic Inc traded for a price of $10.56 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned 7.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoreCivic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,518,716 shares in NYSE:GEO, giving the stock a 5.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.720000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, The GEO Group Inc traded for a price of $9.539999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned 46.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The GEO Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 39.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 728,197 shares in NYSE:CCJ, giving the stock a 5.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.52 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $28.79 per share and a market cap of $12.53Bil. The stock has returned 37.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 162.66, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.54 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 213,037-share investment in NYSE:CMA. Previously, the stock had a 5.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.27 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Comerica Inc traded for a price of $72.88 per share and a market cap of $9.57Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comerica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-book ratio of 1.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

