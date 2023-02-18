Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Level 7, Gold Fields House, Sydney, C3 2000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $3.73Bil. The top holdings were Z(31.44%), FWONK(23.82%), and ZG(13.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,855,947 shares in NAS:BATRA, giving the stock a 12.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.67 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Liberty Braves Group traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned 29.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Braves Group has a price-book ratio of 5.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -223.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,458,312-share investment in NAS:DKNG. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.92 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $20.54 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,370,789 shares in NAS:ROCCU, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.93 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Roth CH Acquisition II Co traded for a price of $9.93 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Roth CH Acquisition II Co has a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:WMG by 660,634 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.02.

On 02/18/2023, Warner Music Group Corp traded for a price of $33.19 per share and a market cap of $17.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Music Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-book ratio of 63.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd bought 1,149,676 shares of NAS:UDMY for a total holding of 7,737,740. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.55.

On 02/18/2023, Udemy Inc traded for a price of $10.65 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -20.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Udemy Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.