Park West Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were OPCH(12.65%), ENVX(10.51%), and GEN(10.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Park West Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Park West Asset Management LLC bought 6,818,944 shares of NAS:PRCH for a total holding of 12,267,707. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.47.

On 02/18/2023, Porch Group Inc traded for a price of $3.37 per share and a market cap of $338.87Mil. The stock has returned -60.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Porch Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The guru established a new position worth 10,094,863 shares in NAS:PTACU, giving the stock a 10.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.94 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, PropTech Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $16.94 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 65.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PropTech Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.93.

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NXST by 411,946 shares. The trade had a 4.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.53.

On 02/18/2023, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $200.16 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned 14.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 664,094-share investment in NAS:FIVN. Previously, the stock had a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.76 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $80.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -198.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LAD by 176,831 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.69.

On 02/18/2023, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $269.62 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned -15.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

