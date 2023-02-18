Rathbones Group PLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 420 stocks valued at a total of $8.88Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.63%), V(5.57%), and KO(3.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rathbones Group PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rathbones Group PLC bought 300,886 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 302,277. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.05.

On 02/18/2023, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $210.61 per share and a market cap of $87.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rathbones Group PLC bought 93,112 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 138,217. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $617.6900000000001.

On 02/18/2023, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $716.76 per share and a market cap of $66.33Bil. The stock has returned 5.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Rathbones Group PLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 195,895 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/18/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $356.85 per share and a market cap of $163.37Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-book ratio of 11.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 160,145-share investment in NAS:SIVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $248.39 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $292.79 per share and a market cap of $17.32Bil. The stock has returned -52.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Rathbones Group PLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FRC by 373,574 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 02/18/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $128.89 per share and a market cap of $23.62Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

