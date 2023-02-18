Aureus Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.70%), V(4.38%), and SCHW(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aureus Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 349,212-share investment in NYSE:FIS. Previously, the stock had a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $69.5 per share and a market cap of $41.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 285,497-share investment in NYSE:ITGR. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.36 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Integer Holdings Corp traded for a price of $76.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Integer Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 650,771-share investment in NYSE:RMAX. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.07 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, RE/MAX Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.74 per share and a market cap of $360.16Mil. The stock has returned -33.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RE/MAX Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 73,954-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.91 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $70.67 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned -58.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FRC by 30,705 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 02/18/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $128.89 per share and a market cap of $23.62Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

